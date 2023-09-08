Turkey cave rescue: How complex is mission to get Mark Dickey out?
(CNN) — A rescue operation has been launched to save American caver Mark Dickey, who is stranded hundreds of meters underground in southern Turkey.

The operation began at 3.28 p.m. local time (8.28 a.m. ET) on Saturday, according to Turkey’s Caving Federation – a week after Dickey first became ill during an exploration mission.