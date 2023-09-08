Turkey cave rescue: How complex is mission to get Mark Dickey out?
(CNN) — The operation to rescue American caver Mark Dickey, stranded about 3,600 feet underground in southern Turkey, could start Saturday – a week after he first became ill, a director at Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) told CNN Friday.

Dickey fell ill at the weekend with suspected gastrointestinal bleeding during a exploration mission of the 1,276 meters-deep (4,186 feet) Morca Sinkhole in Morca Valley, near Anamur, southern Turkey, according to the Turkish Caving Federation.