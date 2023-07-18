Rescue crews continue search for 2 children swept away by Pennsylvania floodwater that killed their mother

(CNN) — Crews in Pennsylvania are still searching for two children who were swept away over the weekend by turbulent floodwaters that killed their mother as a violent storm slammed the region.

Matilda “Mattie” Sheils, 2, and her 9-month-old brother, Conrad Sheils, vanished after intense flooding engulfed parts of southeast Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

CNN’s Sara Smart contributed to this report.