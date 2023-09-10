House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul tells CNN's Jake Tapper that Republican Sen. Tuberville's decision to block hundreds of military nominations over the Pentagon's travel policy on abortion is "a national security issue."

Washington (CNN) — House Foreign Affairs Chairman Mike McCaul, a Republican, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s hold on military nominations is “paralyzing” and a “national security problem.”

“The idea that one man in the Senate can hold this up for months … is paralyzing the Department of Defense,” McCaul said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

