(CNN) — The jury in the trial of the former school resource officer who remained outside a Parkland, Florida, high school as a gunman killed 17 people in 2018 will not visit the crime scene, a judge ruled Thursday, according to CNN affiliate WPLG.

Scot Peterson is accused of failing to follow his training by remaining behind a covered position for at least 45 minutes while a shooter roamed the halls of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School building, killing 14 children and three staff members and leaving 17 others injured, prosecutors have said.

