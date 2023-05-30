Report: 9th person saved from a collapsed Iowa apartment building after city officials had made plans to begin demolition

(CNN) — A ninth person was rescued Monday from a partially collapsed apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, the Quad-City Times reported, as some residents remain unaccounted for and officials make plans to demolish the remaining structure.

Lisa Brooks had been unaccounted for since part of the building broke away Sunday, her family members told news outlets. She was rescued after officials earlier Monday said they had moved from a rescue to a recovery operation and made plans to begin demolition.

