Repaired portion of I-95 in Philadelphia reopens ahead of schedule

Raceway workers standing by to help at the scene of the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia.

 Pocono Raceway

(CNN) — The damaged portion of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, which collapsed 12 days ago, has been repaired and has reopened ahead of schedule, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced.

“We demolished a roadway, we rebuilt I-95 in just 12 days. Through that process we showed the nation what Philadelphia and Pennsylvania are all about,” Shapiro said, speaking at a press conference on Friday morning.

