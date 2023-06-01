Repair work had begun 4 days before Davenport, Iowa, apartment building collapsed, documents show

Davenport, Iowa (CNN) — Four days before a portion of an apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, collapsed, work to rectify recently discovered façade and wall issues was underway, documents released Wednesday by the city and a permit show.

The section of the wall that was being repaired is the section that ultimately collapsed, according to a CNN review of photos of the property released by the city.

CNN’s Caroll Alvarado, Chris Boyette and Kara Devlin contributed to this report.