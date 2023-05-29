(CNN) — An Army Air Forces member who was killed 80 years ago during World War II has been identified and accounted for, and will be laid to rest in his Illinois hometown days after Memorial Day.

Tech. Sgt. James Howie, who was 24 at the time, was a radio operator on a B-24 Liberator bomber on August 1, 1943, when it was hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire and crashed north of Bucharest, Romania, during Operation Tidal Wave, the US Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said.