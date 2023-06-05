Remains of 3 victims recovered from Iowa apartment building collapse, Davenport police say

Search and rescue efforts continue on June 4, 2023 at a six-story apartment building nearly a week after a section of the building collapsed in Davenport, Iowa.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

(CNN) — A week of agony has culminated for the families of three Iowa men missing since their six-story Davenport apartment building partially collapsed.

Amid the rubble, the remains of Daniel Prien, 60, were found early Monday, and those of Ryan Hitchcock, 51, found Sunday, Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel said Monday. Two victims had been unaccounted for, a city official said the prior day.