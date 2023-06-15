Relatives searching for loved ones after Greek migrant boat disaster, as hundreds more feared dead

A migrant vessel pictured by the Greek coast guard on June 13 sank in the Mediterranean on Wednesday.

 Hellenic Coast Guard

Kalamata, Greece (CNN) — Kassem Abozeed had arrived in Kalamata to try to find his wife and brother-in-law, as relatives poured into the Greek port city on Thursday, searching for their loved ones missing after a migrant boat sank off the coast, killing dozens of people.

The 34-year-old refugee fled from the Syrian civil war to Hamburg, Germany, in 2016. He told reporters that his 21-year-old partner, Ezma, and her 19-year-old sibling, Abdullah, were two of the passengers caught up in one of the largest-scale migrant vessel disasters in southern Europe this year.

CNN’s Elinda Labropoulou reported from Kalamata, Greece. CNN’s Sana Noor Haq wrote from London. CNN’s Chris Liakos, Catherine Nicholls and Sharon Braithwaite contributed reporting.