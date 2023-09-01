Residents of Florida's gulf coast face destroyed homes and businesses, trees and power lines down, and extensive damage to coastal communities.

(CNN) — Crews in Florida will keep working to restore power and clear debris Friday after Hurricane Idalia flooded thousands of homes along its west coast – and outages have left thousands waking up in the dark as scorching heat has set in.

Hurricane Idalia inflicted record storm surge and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands after making landfall Wednesday morning as a powerful Category 3 storm, the strongest to touch down in Florida’s coastal Big Bend region in more than a century.

