Rebuilding efforts following Philadelphia I-95 collapse will begin after demolition is completed Thursday, governor says

Workers inspect and clear debris after the collapse of an overpass on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

 Mark Makela/Getty Images

(CNN) — Demolition work on the section of Interstate 95 that collapsed in Philadelphia on Sunday will be completed by Thursday, when teams will begin working around the clock to rebuild the overpass, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Wednesday.

The interstate crumbled after a tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline crashed and exploded in flames under the highway, officials said. Crews have been working around the clock on demolition efforts.