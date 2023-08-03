Here's what happened the last time America's credit rating was downgraded in 2011
New York (CNN) — For only the second time in history, America lost its perfect rating on its long-term debt — the exact thing everyone said would happen when lawmakers decided to play chicken with the full faith and credit of the United States.

Whether Fitch Ratings’ downgrade was warranted — the Biden administration and many economists argue it was not — it is nonetheless a direct result of incessant dysfunction in Washington, especially (though not exclusively) the Republican-manufactured debt-ceiling debacle that played out this spring. And it illustrates the real-world consequences that lawmakers’ brinkmanship has on regular Americans, who could see their investments lose value and already-high borrowing rates go up.