Putting salt in tap water and drilling wells in parks: one country’s desperate quest to avoid running dry

(CNN) — Uruguay, grappling with a multi-year drought and high temperatures, is running dry.

The situation has become so bad that residents are being forced to drink salty tap water and workers are drilling wells in the center of the capital to reach the water beneath the ground. On Monday, President Luis Lacalle Pou declared a “water emergency for the metropolitan area.”

CNN’s Dario Klein contributed to this report.