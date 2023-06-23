Putin vows to punish ‘armed uprising’ by Wagner militia

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin furthered his dispute with Russian military leaders on June 23.

 AP

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that those on “path of treason” or armed rebellion will be “punished” after the head of the Wagner paramilitary group said his troops had taken control of military facilities in two Russian cities, plunging the country into crisis.

“Renegade actions against those fighting in the front is a stab in the back of our country,” Putin said in an address to the nation, pledging a harsh response and punishment to those who plan “an armed rebellion.”

CNN’s Anna Chernova and Lindsay Isaac contributed to this report.