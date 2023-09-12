See moment Putin greets Kim at Russian space port
(CNN) — Vladimir Putin has said Russia is considering and discussing some military cooperation with North Korea, following a summit at which that country’s leader Kim Jong Un appeared to endorse Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

The leaders met at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s far east, as both countries face international isolation over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program.

CNN’s Junko Ogura, Jessie Yeung, Alex Stambaugh, Mitchell McCluskey, Akanksha Sharma, Heather Law and Josh Pennington contributed reporting.