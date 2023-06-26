Putin slams ‘traitors’ as Prigozhin claims mercenary rebellion was only a ‘protest’

Prigozhin's message marked his first public statement since Saturday.

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin have both broken their silence, after the paramilitary group’s short-lived and chaotic insurrection at the weekend threw the country into uncertainty, in what the Russian leader described as a betrayal of the country.

In a brief address to the nation on Monday, Putin said Wagner fighters made the “right decision” by halting their advance, adding that the “armed rebellion would have been suppressed anyway.”

