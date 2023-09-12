See moment Putin greets Kim at Russian space port
(CNN) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared to endorse Moscow’s war on Ukraine Wednesday, telling Vladimir Putin that “Russia will emerge victorious in the fight to punish the evil forces,” as the two leaders met for talks the West fears could result in a fresh supply of weapons.

The leaders met at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s far east, as both countries face international isolation over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program.

