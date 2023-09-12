See moment Putin greets Kim at Russian space port
(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled a potential willingness to assist North Korea in developing its space and satellite program Wednesday, as he gave Kim Jong Un a tour of Russia’s vast Vostochny space launch site ahead of expected arms talks.

When asked by a reporter whether Russia would help North Korea launch its own satellites and rockets, Putin responded: “That’s exactly why we came here.”

