Hong Kong (CNN) — Vladimir Putin projected an image of strength in front of a virtual gathering of Moscow-friendly leaders on Tuesday, in what was the Russian leader’s first appearance on the world stage since he faced an armed insurrection late last month.

The comments, made during an address to leaders attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came days after Putin diffused the rebellion launched by the Wagner mercenary group.

CNN’s Manveena Suri, Zahid Mahmood, Niamh Kennedy and Anna Chernova contributed to this report.