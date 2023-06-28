Paris (CNN) — French authorities appealed for calm Wednesday after a night of violent protests in several suburbs of Paris sparked by the death of a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly shot dead by police during a traffic stop.

French authorities investigating the shooting detained one officer on suspicion of “culpable homicide,” following the incident at around 8:18 a.m. local time on Tuesday in Nanterre, according to a statement from the local prosecutor’s officer. Three people were in the car, a Mercedes AMG, at the time of the incident, it said.

CNN’s Teele Rebane contributed reporting.