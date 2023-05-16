Prostitution charges involving a minor against R. Kelly dropped in Minnesota

R. Kelly, center, appears at a hearing in a Chicago courtroom in June 2019. Criminal charges in Minnesota against R&B singer Kelly were dropped on May 16,

 E. Jason Wambsgans/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Criminal charges in Minnesota against R&B singer R. Kelly were dropped Tuesday, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Kelly was charged in 2019 by Hennepin County prosecutors with two counts of engaging in prostitution with a person under the age of 18.