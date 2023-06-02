(CNN) — While he was imprisoned, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein sent a letter to Larry Nassar, the former Olympic doctor who sexually abused girls for decades, new documents reveal.

The Associated Press first reported the discovery, which was found in the midst of over 4,000 pages of documents the news agency obtained nearly four years after Epstein, who was accused of child sex trafficking, died of an apparent suicide in a New York City jail cell while awaiting trial. The new documents offer additional insight into what documents previously released by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) in 2021 revealed about Epstein’s suicide.

