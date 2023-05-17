Prince Harry and Meghan involved in ‘near catastrophic’ paparazzi car chase in New York

(CNN) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase with paparazzi photographers in New York on Tuesday night, his spokesperson has alleged.

The incident happened after Harry accompanied Meghan to the Women of Vision Awards at the city’s Ziegfeld Ballroom. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also traveling with Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, the Sussexes said.