Prigozhin says he halted march to avoid Russian bloodshed in first comments since short-lived rebellion

Prigozhin's message marked his first public statement since Saturday.

(CNN) — In his first comments since ending a short-lived rebellion, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, said he called it off to prevent Russian bloodshed and that the rising was a protest rather than attempt to topple the government.

“The purpose of the march was to prevent the destruction of PMC Wagner and to bring to justice those who, through their unprofessional actions, made a huge number of mistakes during the special military operation,” Prigozhin said in an audio message, referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

CNN’s Ivana Kottasová contributed reporting