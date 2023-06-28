‘Presumed human remains’ from the Titan submersible wreck will be analyzed as investigators try to unravel how the disaster unfolded

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on June 28, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible.

 Paul Daly/AP

(CNN) — US medical experts will analyze “presumed human remains” found within the Titan submersible’s wreckage as mystery still surrounds the vessel’s catastrophic implosion last week in the North Atlantic.

“There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the TITAN and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again,” US Coast Guard Capt. Jason Neubauer said in a statement Wednesday, nearly a week after the calamity was confirmed.

