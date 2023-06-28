‘Presumed human remains’ found in wreckage of doomed Titan submersible, US Coast Guard says

(CNN) — “Presumed human remains” were among the debris and evidence recovered from the seafloor where the doomed Titan submersible’s remnants were found, the US Coast Guard said Wednesday.

The remains were recovered “within the wreckage” of the submersible, the Coast Guard said in a news release – an announcement coming nearly a week after authorities determined the Titanic-bound vessel had imploded in the North Atlantic, killing all five men aboard.

CNN’s Emma Tucker contributed to this report.