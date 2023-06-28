‘Presumed human remains’ found in debris field of doomed Titan submersible, US Coast Guard says

(CNN) — “Presumed human remains” have been recovered from the seafloor in the area of the doomed Titan submersible debris field, the US Coast Guard said Wednesday.

The remains were recovered “within the wreckage” of the submersible, the Coast Guard said in a news release – an announcement coming nearly a week after authorities determined the Titanic-bound vessel had imploded in the North Atlantic, killing all five men aboard.

CNN’s Emma Tucker contributed to this report.