Preliminary Turkish election results show Erdogan leading in presidential runoff

(CNN) — Preliminary results in Turkey’s presidential runoff vote on Sunday showed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of his rival as the leader fights to stretch his rule into a third decade.

With 91.55% of the ballots counted, Erdogan received 52.61% of the votes, according to unofficial preliminary results published by state-run Anadolu agency, while opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.39%.