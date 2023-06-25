Powerful storms knock out power to more than 700,000 across South and Ohio Valley

Severe storm threats are in place across a wide swath of the central US on June 25.

 CNN

(CNN) — More than 700,000 people across the Southeast and Ohio Valley are in the dark Sunday night as powerful storms ripped through the US, unleashing strong winds, hail and tornado threats.

Thunderstorms battered parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and parts of the Ohio Valley Sunday evening and will continue to threaten the area through much of the night, the Storm Prediction Center said.

CNN’s Joe Sutton, Amanda Jackson, Eric Levenson and Eli Masket contributed to this report.