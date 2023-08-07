This is what is alarming CNN meteorologist about Eastern US storms
(CNN) — A massive storm system unleashed vicious winds and thunderstorms across the East Coast on Monday, killing at least two people and knocking out power to more than 1 million utility customers from Pennsylvania down to Georgia.

In the northwestern Alabama city of Florence, a 28-year-old man died after lightning struck him in a parking lot Monday, police said – a rarity in the US as only about 20 people on average are killed by lightning strikes annually, according to the National Weather Service.

