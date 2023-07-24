CNN anchor Erica Hill speaks to the Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Israeli Ron Dermer after parliament passed a law stripping the Supreme Court of its power, sparking demonstrations across the country.

(CNN) — White House criticism of Israel after its right-wing coalition embarked on a plan to target judicial power is bringing a new kind of turbulence to one of America’s oldest friendships.

On Monday, the Israeli parliament passed a controversial law stripping the Supreme Court of its power to block government decisions, sparking protests. The move – distinct from spats over settlement building or Iran that often rattle the US-Israeli alliance and which the Biden administration repeatedly spoke out against – is the first stage of a wider judicial reform driven by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government that critics fear could hand him unfettered power. It shows that Israel, like the United States, is experiencing an era of right-wing politicians seeking to aggressively flex power and test enshrined democratic constraints.