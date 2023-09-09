See where Hurricane Lee is heading
(CNN) — Category 3 Hurricane Lee remains hundreds of miles east of the Caribbean on Saturday morning, yet forecasters say the storm’s effects may have an impact on the US Atlantic seaboard as early as this weekend.

Lee was just shy of 350 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands as of 11 a.m. ET Saturday, whipping up maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, according to the US National Hurricane Center. The major hurricane, which earlier reached Category 5 status, is expected to maintain its strength Saturday but is forecast to restrengthen over the weekend.

CNN Meteorologists Taylor Ward, Robert Shackelford, Monica Garrett, Brandon Miller and CNN’s Aya Elamroussi and Ashley R. Williams contributed to this report.