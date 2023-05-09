Possible meteorite strikes New Jersey home, authorities say

A metallic object believed to be a meteorite struck the roof a New Jersey residence, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department in New Jersey.

 From Hopewell Township PD

What could be a meteorite struck a home in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, authorities said Monday. The metallic object crashed through the roof of a house and ricocheted around a bedroom. No one was in the bedroom at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Police are still working to determine the precise nature of the object, though officials suspect it is related to the current meteor shower, called the Eta Aquariids, according to a statement from the Hopewell Township Police Department in New Jersey.