Pope Francis undergoes abdominal surgery in latest health concern

Francis, pictured at St. Peter's Square on May 31, has experienced several medical setbacks in recent months.

 Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Rome (CNN) — Pope Francis underwent a successful, three-hour operation on his abdomen, the Vatican said Wednesday, after renewed fears over the 86-year-old’s fragile health.

There were no reported complications, the Vatican said. It had earlier said the pope would remain in the hospital for several days.

CNN’s Valentina Di Donato, Delia Gallagher, Xiaofei Xu, Rob Picheta and Sophie Tanno contributed reporting.