Pope Francis to have abdominal surgery, in latest health concern

Francis, pictured at St. Peter's Square on May 31, has experienced several medical setbacks in recent months.

 Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Rome (CNN) — Pope Francis will have surgery on his abdomen and remain in a Rome hospital for several days, the Vatican said Wednesday, sparking renewed fears over the 86-year-old’s fragile health.

The pope was forced to cancel several work commitments in late May after he was debilitated by a fever. He was also hospitalized in March for bronchitis but responded well to antibiotics. Leaving hospital on that occasion, Francis joked that he’s “still alive.”

