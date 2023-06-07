Pope Francis to have abdominal surgery and to stay in hospital for several days By John Allen, CNN Jun 7, 2023 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Pope Francis is to return to hospital to have abdominal surgery and will stay in hospital for several days, the Vatican press office said Wednesday.The 86-year-old pontiff was forced to cancel several work commitments in late May after he was debilitated by a fever, sparking renewed concerns for his health.He was hospitalized in March for bronchitis but responded well to antibiotics.Leaving hospital on that occasion, Francis joked that he’s “still alive.”The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CNN’s Delia Gallagher, Xiaofei Xu, Rob Picheta and Sophie Tanno contributed reporting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 2 killed and 5 others injured in shooting outside a high school graduation venue in Richmond, Virginia, police say Madison chefs named James Beard Award winners 2 dead in shooting after high school graduation ceremony in Virginia capital La Valle woman who gave false name to Reedsburg police arrested on drug charges Butterfly extinct since 1925 suddenly reappears near London Latest News VA secretary visits Madison, touts PACT Act benefits Biden's 2024 pitch highlights pragmatism over Trump's pugilism Groundcrews prepare University Ridge for AmFam Championship Normandy marks D-Day’s 79th anniversary, honors World War II veterans for ‘unimaginable’ sacrifice Millions skipping doses, not filling prescriptions to save money, study finds More News