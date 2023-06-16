Pope Francis in ‘better’ shape than before, surgeon says

Pope Francis is discharged from the Gemelli hospital in Rome on June 16, where he underwent abdominal surgery last week.

 Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images

Rome (CNN) — Pope Francis was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli hospital Friday where the 86-year-old was recovering from abdominal surgery, after the procedure sparked renewed concerns over his health.

The pontiff left hospital in a wheelchair and spoke with well-wishers and medical staff who had gathered outside the entrance to say goodbye, as seen on a CNN video.

CNN’s Barbie Latza Nadeau reported from Rome. CNN’s Helen Regan wrote from Hong Kong. CNN’s Antonia Mortensen, Sharon Braithwaite, John Allen and Valentina Di Donato contributed reporting.