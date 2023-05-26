On homosexuality

Pope Francis has stepped up his criticism of discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community. He called laws criminalizing homosexuals unjust but reiterated Catholic Church teaching that homosexual activity is sinful.

“Being homosexual is not a crime. It's not a crime. Yes, it's a sin. Well, yes, but let's make the distinction first between sin and crime,” he said.

Rome (CNN) — Pope Francis canceled all of his scheduled meetings on Friday morning due to a fever, the Vatican has said, again raising concerns about the 86-year-old pontiff’s health.

The Vatican press office didn’t provide any further details on the Pope’s illness.