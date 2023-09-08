Escaped murder convict spotted again, within the area police have been searching, as the manhunt near Philadelphia continues.

(CNN) — Authorities looking for a convicted killer who escaped last week from an eastern Pennsylvania prison again scoured nearby botanical gardens Thursday evening – forcing guests to leave – after investigators indicated he may have been seen there for the second day this week.

The police activity is among the latest developments in an intense search for Danelo Cavalcante, now in its ninth day Friday, that has focused on rural Chester County after his August 31 escape from the county correctional facility – an escape that has unsettled residents and triggered fear in his victim’s family.

