Police say person seen in doorbell video was not Pennsylvania inmate escapee

(CNN) — Police in Pennsylvania said they erroneously identified a person seen in recently released doorbell footage as prison escapee Michael Burham, who was taken into custody Saturday, according to authorities.

Law enforcement on Friday released video they say was taken sometime within “the last couple of days” that they initially believed to show Burham, the escaped inmate who had been on the run for a week before his capture Saturday afternoon.

This story and photo have been updated, and a photo and video removed, to reflect new information from Pennsylvania State Police.