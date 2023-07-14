(CNN) — Police in Pennsylvania released doorbell video they say was taken sometime “the last couple of days” showing Michael Burham, the escaped inmate with survivalist skills who has been on the run for a week.

Police say the sighting was captured south of the city of Warren, a small city in northern Pennsylvania about 60 miles from Lake Erie, around 5 a.m. and shows Burham slowly walking past a residence “towards the woods,” Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens told reporters at a news conference Friday.