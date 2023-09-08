Body cam video contradicts police story around deadly shooting
(CNN) — The police officer who fatally shot Eddie Irizarry during a traffic stop last month was charged with murder, the Philadelphia district attorney said Friday after releasing body camera footage of the”extremely violent” encounter.

The unedited footage shows Officer Mark Dial firing into Irizarry’s car through the rolled up driver’s side window roughly five seconds after exiting a police car.

CNN’s Nicki Brown, Artemis Moshtaghian and Jessica Xing contributed to this report.