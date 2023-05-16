Gunman who killed 3 and injured others in New Mexico appears to have roamed a neighborhood and fired at random, police say

(CNN) — [Breaking news update, published at 4:38 p.m. ET]

Authorities on Tuesday identified Beau Wilson, 18, as the gunman who killed three people and wounded six others Monday as he roamed a New Mexico neighborhood with an AR-15-style rifle, shooting at random, before police killed him.

CNN’s Dave Alsup, Steve Almasy, Sara Smart and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.