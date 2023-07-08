Police charge Brooklyn man with murder in string of back-to-back ‘random’ NYC shootings

One person died and three others were wounded in a string of shootings in Queens, New York police announced on July 8.

 Zenebou Sylla/CNN

(CNN) — A Brooklyn man has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting four people from a scooter in New York City Saturday, killing one and injuring three others.

Thomas Abreu, 25, was arrested and faces several charges including murder, two counts of attempted murder and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to a statement sent to CNN from the New York Police Department Sunday afternoon.

