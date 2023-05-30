Plans to destroy a partially collapsed apartment building today may be on hold after a 9th survivor was reportedly rescued from the rubble

(CNN) — After Iowa protesters decried the imminent demolition of a partially collapsed apartment building – saying some residents might still be trapped inside – Davenport city officials appeared to reconsider plans to topple the building Tuesday morning.

The apparent delay came after a ninth person was rescued from the rubble Monday afternoon, the Quad-City Times reported, hours after city officials said rescue efforts had “transitioned to a recovery operation.”

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe, Kelly McCleary and Taliah Miller contributed to this report.