Plane carrying Joran van der Sloot, who is accused of extorting and defrauding Natalee Holloway’s mom, lands in US from Peru

Joran van der Sloot leaves the Challapalca prison in Tacna, Peru, bound for another prison in Lima.

 CNNE

(CNN) — Joran van der Sloot has landed in the United States, where he is accused of extorting money from the mother of Natalee Holloway, the Alabama teen who was last seen with the Dutch national and two others 18 years ago in Aruba.

FBI agents flew with van der Sloot on a US Department of Justice plane to an airport in Birmingham, Alabama, where he landed Thursday afternoon.

CNN’s Florencia Trucco, Jimena de la Quintana and Claudia Rebaza contributed to this report.