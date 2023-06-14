Pittsburgh synagogue shooting survivor says she played dead next to her 97-year-old mother

Robert Bowers is charged with the killing of 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in October 2018.

 David Klug

(CNN) — A survivor of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting testified Wednesday she played dead and stayed by her dying mother’s side in what is likely to be the prosecution’s final witness in the gunman’s federal death penalty trial.

Andrea Wedner and her 97-year-old mother, Rose Mallinger, who was killed in the attack, were inside the synagogue that morning when they heard gunshots from the lobby area.