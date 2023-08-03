Pittsburgh synagogue shooter sentenced to death
Video play button

(CNN) — Family members of those killed and wounded in the 2018 mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue will speak in court one last time Thursday before the gunman, Robert Bowers, is formally sentenced to death.

A federal jury on Wednesday unanimously agreed on the death sentence after deliberating for about 10 hours over two days. It’s the first federal death sentence under the Biden administration, which has imposed a moratorium on executions.

CNN’s Sarah Boxer contributed to this report.